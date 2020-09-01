Eli Manning Places 9,000-Square-Ft. New Jersey Mansion on Market for $5.3M

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Now that Eli Manning is retired, he apparently no longer has use for the luxurious 9,000-square-foot mansion he owned in Summit, New Jersey.

Per TMZ Sports, the mansion has been listed on the market for $5.25 million.

According to the official listing on Realtor.com, amenities include six bedrooms, five full-sized bathrooms and an in-ground pool.

Manning and his family purchased the property in 2014 for $4.7 million and renovated it the following year.

The 21-mile distance from Summit, New Jersey, to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford was likely convenient for Manning during the NFL season. His family also has a property in the Hamptons that was purchased for $8.5 million in 2017.

After 16 seasons with the New York Giants, Manning retired after the 2019 campaign. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times and led the franchise to two Super Bowl victories in his career.