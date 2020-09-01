Raiders News: Tyrell Williams Placed on Season-Ending IR with Shoulder Injury

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams will miss the entire 2020 season with a shoulder injury following the club's decision to place him on injured reserve Tuesday.

Williams entered this season with a torn labrum in his shoulder. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the 28-year-old was going to try rehabbing the injury and continue playing.

The Raiders signed Williams to a four-year contract prior to last season. He was a deep threat during his four years with the Chargers, averaging 16.3 yards per catch and recording 17 touchdowns in 55 games.

Plantar fasciitis in both of his feet limited Williams to 12 starts in 2019. He still finished with 651 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.

The Raiders have high expectations for their receiving corps this season. They drafted Henry Ruggs III out of Alabama with the 12th overall pick. Tight end Darren Waller had 1,145 yards on 90 catches.

Williams and Ruggs on the outside are as fast as any duo in the NFL when they are healthy. Williams' absence will put Hunter Renfrow in a more prominent role for the time being.