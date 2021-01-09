Rams' Cooper Kupp Expected to Be OK After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Seahawks

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp did not return to Saturday's playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a knee injury.

Kupp caught four passes for 78 yards in the 30-20 victory at Lumen Field and is not expected to remain sidelined for long:

The 27-year-old set career highs across the board in what was a disappointing 2019 season as a whole for the Rams. He caught 94 passes for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns. Football Outsiders ranked him 18th in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among wideouts.

Injuries haven't been a persistent problem for Kupp aside from a torn ACL that limited him to eight games in 2018. He sprained his ankle during practice in August, which wouldn't have kept him out of action if it had occurred during the season.

The Rams were limited in what they could do to improve the offense, so second-round draft pick Van Jefferson was the biggest outside addition to the passing game.

As such, Kupp's injury could have had a big impact on the team if it had been serious and required him to miss time. In that scenario, Los Angeles likely would have been looking to Jefferson to assume a larger role alongside Josh Reynolds and Robert Woods.