Yankees' Aaron Judge to Begin Baseball Activities After Calf Injury

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge will resume baseball activities, manager Aaron Boone confirmed to reporters Friday.

Boone added the expectation is for Judge to return before the playoffs, which begin on September 29.

The slugger has missed time in this shortened season with a calf injury. He was also absent for a significant period in 2019 with an oblique injury that limited him to 102 games after a fractured wrist restricted him to 112 games in 2018.

When healthy, the 28-year-old is one of the best offensive players in the league.

Judge's first full season came in 2017, and he already has an American League Rookie of the Year, two All-Star selections and a Silver Slugger on his resume. He led the league with 52 home runs and finished second in AL MVP voting in 2017.

He produced a .272/.381/.540 slash line with 27 home runs and 55 RBI last year and has followed with a .292/.343/.738 line, nine homers and 20 RBI in 2020.

Considering Giancarlo Stanton, Gio Urshela and Gleyber Torres have all joined him on the injured list, the Yankees (20-16) can't get Judge back soon enough.