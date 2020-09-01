Kentucky Derby Entries 2020: Post Positions, Latest Odds for All Horses in Field

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tiz the Law will continue his Triple Crown pursuit at the 2020 Kentucky Derby from a historically challenging spot.

Tuesday's draw placed the Belmont Stakes winner in post No. 17, which is the only position to never win the Kentucky Derby. However, the biggest challengers—Honor A. P. and Authentic—will be lined up alongside Tiz the Law in Nos. 16 and 18, respectively.

When the gates open, many eyes will be watching the outside.

2020 Kentucky Derby Post Positions and Odds

1. Finnick the Fierce (50-1)

2. Max Player (30-1)

3. Enforceable (30-1)

4. Storm the Court (50-1)

5. Major Fed (50-1)

6. King Guillermo (50-1)

7. Money Moves (30-1)

8. South Bend (50-1)

9. Mr. Big News (50-1)

10. Thousand Words (15-1)

11. Necker Island (50-1)

12. Sole Volante (30-1)

13. Attachment Rate (50-1)

14. Winning Impression (50-1)

15. Ny Traffic (20-1)

16. Honor A. P. (5-1)

17. Tiz the Law (3-5)

18. Authentic (8-1)

Odds from Kentucky Derby.

Latest Kentucky Derby News

Ever experienced some frustration at the airport? Even a Belmont Stakes champion has to deal with delayed flights.

According to David Grening of Daily Racing Form, a non-mechanical-related issue moved a Monday flight to Tuesday. Along with Tiz the Law, the flight brought Money Moves and Ny Traffic.

No worries, though; Tiz the Law has arrived.

Now comes the difficult part.

Al Cimaglia of Xpressbet noted post 17 hasn't produced a winner in 39 tries, and those horses finished in the money only 7.69 percent of the time. Tiz the Law will actually enter stall 18 because the field doesn't have 20 horses, but the point remains.

Fortunately for Tiz the Law and jockey Manny Franco, it's not necessarily a problematic draw.

"The way he's run this year, he likes to be outside horses a bit," Sackatoga Stable managing partner Jack Knowlton said, per Evan Hammonds of BloodHorse. "... Manny has a lot of faith in him. He breaks from the gate quickly."

Unfortunately for fans, though, arguably the primary challenger to Tiz the Law is no longer slated to run.

In a press release, the Kentucky Derby said Art Collector would not enter the race. Tommy Drury, the horse's trainer, said Art Collector "nicked the bulb on his left heel" while galloping. Because of medication rules, per the release, the horse couldn't be treated with an anti-inflammatory this close to the race.

"Getting to the derby any other way would be nothing more than my ego taking over. We can't allow that to happen," Drury said, according to Jennie Rees of the Kentucky HBPA.

Art Collector will instead look forward to the 2020 Preakness Stakes, which is scheduled for Oct. 3.

However, there was a last-second entrant.

Marty McGee of Daily Racing Form reported South Bend joined the 18-horse field shortly before the draw. The rider will be Tyler Gaffalione, who took War of Will to a victory at the 2019 Preakness Stakes. South Bend will break from post No. 8.

Saturday's post time is approximately 6:50 p.m. ET.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.