NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Odds, TV, Live-Stream Guide for Tuesday's Bracket

The stakes are getting higher in the 2020 NBA playoffs, which means players are putting on a show and leaving everything out on the court.

For the first game on the schedule for Tuesday, the Toronto Raptors will be trying to tie the series 1-1 after losing 112-94 in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Then it's win or go home in the second game of the doubleheader as the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz face off in Game 7. The winner will advance to the second round to take on the Los Angeles Clippers, who eliminated the Dallas Mavericks with a 111-97 Game 6 win.

Here's a quick look at the latest odds, per Vegas Insider, and how and when to catch the action.

Tuesday, Sept. 1 NBA Playoff Schedule and Odds

Eastern Conference



No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Boston Celtics

Series: Celtics lead Raptors 1-0

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN

Latest Line: Raptors -1

Western Conference

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz

Series: Jazz and Nuggets tied 3-3

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch ABC

Latest Line: Jazz -1.5

Predictions

Raptors vs. Celtics



With the way they played in Game 1 against the Celtics, the most likely culprit in the Raptors' blowout 112-94 loss might be the fact that they may have suffered a bit of malaise after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

What else could explain their woeful shooting from three?

If they want to turn things around and even the series, they'll definitely need to shoot better than 10-for-40 from downtown.

They'll also need Fred VanVleet and All Star Pascal Siakam to put up more than 24 points combined.

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Boston, on the other hand, had themselves a night from behind the arc, draining 17 threes. Led by Jayson Tatum's 21 points and nine rebounds, all five starters finished in double figures.

Nick Nurse, who recently won the Coach of the Year award, will dig into his playbook and find a way to get VanVleet and Siakam involved in the halfcourt and impose their will on this series.

"I think we'll always look at trying to get him involved in about all areas," Nurse told NBA.com's John Schuhmann. "As a post-up player, as a jump shooter, as a handler in the screen-and-roll, as a setter in the screen-and-roll. I think we've got to mix it up and vary it, even some isolations on top, isos on the side, hopefully get him involved in the transition game a little bit as well."

Look for the Raptors to set the tone early and make this a series.