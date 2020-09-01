Kentucky Derby 2020 Lineup: Post Positions for All Entries of 146th Race

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

If Tiz the Law is going to win the Kentucky Derby and capture the second leg of the 2020 Triple Crown, he's going to have to make history.



Tuesday's post draw saw the 2020 Belmont Stakes winner end up at the No. 17 post, well on the outside of a crowded field. According to KentuckyDerby.com, no horse has ever won the Derby from that starting spot. The edge of the field is going to be the spot to watch in this year's race, as Tiz the Law is flanked by two other Derby favorites in Honor A.P. and Authentic.

Here's a look at the complete lineup for the 146th Kentucky Derby, set to take place on Saturday in Lexington, Kentucky.

2020 Kentucky Derby Post Positions

1. Finnick the Fierce

2. Max Player

3. Enforceable

4. Storm the Court

5. Major Fed

6. King Guillermo

7. Money Moves

8. South Bend

9. Mr. Big News

10. Thousand Words

11. Necker Island

12. Sole Volante

13. Attachment Rate

14. Winning Impression

15. Ny Traffic

16. Honor A.P.

17. Tiz the Law

18. Authentic

Here's another view of the post positions for the race, complete with the early odds, per the Kentucky Derby:

A win from the No. 17 post would hardly be the most unusual thing about this year's Run for the Roses. Normally the first leg of the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and is the second leg after the Belmont Stakes this year (the Preakness Stakes are scheduled for Oct. 3). There will be no fans in the grandstands this year at Churchill Downs, after organizers had initially considered allowing 14 percent capacity, per CNN.com's Dan Kamal and Ralph Ellis.

So even though some of the atmosphere and spectacle will be missing from the most exciting two minutes in sports this time around, Tiz the Law still has a chance to do something special. The New York-bred colt has six wins in seven starts, and won the Belmont Stakes by 3¾ lengths thanks to a powerful surge on the final stretch. Running from the outside is never easy in a crowded field, but trainer Barclay Tagg thinks Tiz the Law is up to the challenge.

"Well, I like it being on the outside," said Tagg, per Gary B. Graves of the Associated Press. "I didn't particularly want to be out that far, but it's what we have. He seems to handle everything that gets thrown at him, so we have to leave it up to him."

It will be up to jockey Manny Franco to make sure that Tiz the Law is in position to take advantage of his excellent staying power on the backstretch. Starting alongside the likes of Honor A.P. and Authentic could help in that regard. If Tiz the Law remains within striking distance of those two, another late push could see him notch a famous win.

For those looking for a reason to bet against Tiz the Law on Saturday, the horse's personal history might be as compelling as the track history. The only race that Tiz the Law hasn't won was the 2019 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes, which took place at Churchill Downs. Tiz the Law finished third behind Silver Prospector and Finnick the Fierce, who is starting from post No. 1 in Saturday's race.

Another horse to keep an eye on is Max Player in the No. 2 post. Max Player finished third in this year's Belmont Stakes thanks to a powerful finish that saw him move up about four spots after the final turn.