Kentucky Derby 2020: Top Contenders and Unheralded Horses in Lineup Field

The 2020 Kentucky Derby will be a Run for the Roses unlike any other. Instead of being the first jewel of the Triple Crown, it will shift to the second, with Belmont winner Tiz the Law looking to set up a shot at the elusive achievement at The Preakness.

The 2019 iteration of the race was historic as long shot Country House claimed victory after initial winner Maximum Security was disqualified.

This year, a long shot coming through the field would be an even bigger shocker. Tiz the Law is a large favorite thanks to his run at the Belmont, and while the top of the field has a few contenders, those toward the bottom will face long odds on Saturday.

Here's what the entire 17-horse field looks like heading into the weekend.

Top Contenders

Tiz the Law (6-5)

The Belmont winner is the chalk pick in the Derby this year for good reason. He's had four starts in graded stakes in 2020 and has won all four of them. That includes his win at the Belmont in June but also a win at Saratoga in the Travers Stakes.

It's been a while since trainer Barclay Tagg had a horse in the Derby, but he has a good track record in the race. His last horse to make a start in the race was Tale of Ekati, who finished fourth in 2008 despite 37-1 odds.

Tagg had one of his best career moments back in 2003 with Funny Cide, who also won the Preakness. So while he doesn't have a long record of success in the Triple Crown races, he's shown he can prepare a good horse for the big races.

Honor A. P. (8-1)

The case for Honor A. P. lies in the distance that will be covered on Saturday. His best showing this year was a first-place run at the Santa Anita Derby.

The John Shirreffs-trained horse hasn't posted the best speed figures. His top Beyer speed figure is just 102 at both Santa Anita and Shared Belief, where he was upset by fellow Derby participant Thousand Words.

However, he showcased the endurance to go longer distances with his win on the 1⅛-mile track in Santa Anita. That makes sense as his sire was Honor Code, who excelled in the longer races. At Churchill Downs, he'll have 1¼ miles to make his move to the front of the pack.

With no races that long this season and the Belmont shortened this year, Honor A. P. could have his best run of the year in front of him.

Unheralded Horses

Major Fed

Major Fed is a long shot to win or even place in the top three in Louisville, but the reports from the track are promising. Byron King of BloodHorse reported the horse looked faster than one of the favorites mentioned above in final preparations from the track: "Few horses looked better than Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2) winner and Runhappy Ellis Park Derby winner Art Collector, though others, such as Major Fed, worked faster, zipping five furlongs in a bullet :59."

That's not a lot to go on, but it is worth noting. This year has been unique in terms of schedule and circumstances. Appearing to be comfortable on the track and performing in peak form could mean a surprising run on Saturday.

Finnick the Fierce

The lone flaw in Tiz the Law's history is a third-place finish as a two-year-old at Churchill Downs. He finished third in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes.

Silver Prospector finished first but isn't in the field. Finnick the Fierce—who edged out Tiz the Law for second—is.

Since that day in 2019, the two horses' paths have diverged. While Tiz the Law has had a dominant 2020, Finnick the Fierce has gone on to only win one allowance race. His best performance outside of that was a third-place finish in the Arkansas Derby.

He last finished seventh in the Blue Grass Stakes, so momentum is not on his side, but he's an intriguing play given his history as a two-year-old here.

