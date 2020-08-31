Marcus Morris Responds to Luka Doncic, Says 'Cry Me a River' About Game 6 Foul

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

If you thought Marcus Morris would be apologetic after his second arguably dirty foul on Luka Doncic in as many games, think again.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward invoked a Justin Timberlake classic in an Instagram response to Doncic's postgame comments:

Here's to hoping Doncic sees this and replies, "What goes around comes around."

Morris was ejected after smacking Doncic in the face on a hard foul in the first half of the Clippers' 111-97 series-clinching victory Sunday. Doncic, who took issue with Morris stepping on the back of his injured ankle in Game 5, had to be held back from charging at the veteran.

"It was a terrible play. What can I say?" Doncic told reporters. "It's two games in a row he did something like that. I really hoped the first game it wasn't on purpose, but looking back on the foul this game, you know what I think. I don't want to deal with that kind of players. Just move on."

Morris, who has a history of borderline dirty play, denied attempting to hurt Doncic after Game 5 (link contains NSFW language). However, he's remained unapologetic and does not appear to have much interest in changing the way he plays the game.

That could create an issue for the Clippers if Morris accumulates more flagrants this postseason. A player serves an automatic one-game suspension if he accumulates four flagrant points.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

What's more, we can probably cross off Dallas as a potential suitor when Morris becomes a free agent after this season.