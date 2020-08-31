Kentucky Derby 2020 Horses: Entry List, Vegas Odds and Dark-Horse Contenders

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Kentucky Derby favorite Tiz the Law has only been beaten once in his last six starts.

One of the two horses that beat him in November 2019 resides in the field for Saturday's Triple Crown race at Churchill Downs.

Finnick the Fierce is one of a few dark-horse candidates that needs a perfect race and some errors from others to be adorned with roses in the winner's circle, but placing high is not out of reach.

In the last five years, 10 horses with closing odds of 15-1 and higher have finished in the top five. A year ago, Country House unexpectedly took first at 30-1 after the disqualification of Maximum Security.

Kentucky Derby Odds

Tiz the Law (6-5)

Art Collector (7-1)

Honor A.P. (8-1)

Authentic (10-1)

Max Player (17-1)

Thousand Words (17-1)

Ny Traffic (17-1)

King Guillermo (23-1)

Sole Volante (53-1)

Attachment Rate (53-1)

Enforceable (53-1)

Finnick the Fierce (53-1)

Storm the Court (53-1)

Winning Impression (61-1)

Necker Island (80-1)

Major Fed (80-1)

Money Moves (odds unavailable)

Odds via Vegas Insider

Dark-Horse Contenders

Finnick the Fierce

Finnick the Fierce's claim to fame is finishing slightly ahead of Tiz the Law at the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes last November.

That was the horse's best finish in his last six appearances, which is why a high number will be attached to him in the buildup to the Kentucky Derby.

The lone advantage Finnick the Fierce could have on the field is his track familiarity with Churchill Downs.

He has competed three times on the Kentucky track, with his most recent appearance coming June 13 in an allowance race.

Finnick the Fierce followed that result up with a seventh-place finish at the Blue Grass Stakes, which was won by Art Collector.

At the Blue Grass Stakes, Finnick the Fierce competed alongside four other Kentucky Derby competitors.

Being used to how other competitors run and feeling familiar with the track could give Finnick the Fierce enough comfort to finish in a high position.

Storm the Court

Typically, the winner of the Breeders Cup Juvenile performs well at the Kentucky Derby.

Since Nyquist won in 2015, the champion of the prestigious two-year-old race has followed that result up with a top-five finish at the Kentucky Derby.

Storm the Court is not valued as much as Nyquist, Classic Empire, Good Magic or Game Winner because of the lack of results he has had as a three-year-old.

So far in 2020, he took third at the San Felipe Stakes, sixth at the Arkansas Derby and third at the Ohio Derby.

The resume since November has not been fantastic, but Storm the Court still has more quality than some of the other dark-horse candidates.

If experienced jockey Julien Leparoux can harness Storm the Court's talent throughout the race, he could be a surprise fixture in the top few places.

If anything, Storm the Court is worth a decent look in exotic bets, especially trifecta or superfecta combinations if he runs well, but can't finish the job in first place.

Statistics obtained from KentuckyDerby.com

