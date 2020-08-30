BMW Championship 2020: Jon Rahm Wins Playoff on Dramatic 66-Foot Birdie Putt

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Jon Rahm might have had a song playing in his head Sunday after he watched Dustin Johnson force a playoff with a 43-foot birdie putt on No. 18.

Anything you can do I can do better.

Rahm, who opened the BMW Championship at the Olympia Fields North Course with a five-over 75 on Thursday and 71 on Friday, was a different player over the weekend, concluding his tournament with a 64 on Sunday to finish four under overall.

He went into the clubhouse with a one-stroke lead, but Johnson almost spoiled his day. Trailing by a single stroke on No. 18, Johnson hit a 43-foot putt for birdie to force a playoff.

Not to be outdone, Rahm hit a 66-foot birdie putt—yes, you read that right—to win the tournament on the first playoff hole.

I can do anything better than you.

Nobody could fathom what they had witnessed:

Even Rahm was shook.

"I could hardly believe it," he said after his legendary putt, per Nick Menta of the Golf Channel.

Oh, and it was also his longest made putt of the season. Talk about perfect timing.

With the win, Rahm—currently No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, behind Johnson—heads into next weekend's Tour Championship two strokes behind the man he beat Sunday.

But his remarkable comeback after a tough start at the BMW Championship, alongside a win at Muirfield Village earlier in the season, makes him a player to be reckoned with going forward:

As for other results, players like Tony Finau (-1), Joaquin Niemann (-2) and Mac Hughes (+2) moved into the top 30 and into the field for next weekend's Tour Championship, while Adam Long (+12) and Kevin Streelman (+11) fell out of contention. Other notable finishers included Rory McIlroy (+3), Tiger Woods (+11) and Jason Day (+14).

But the day belonged to Rahm. Any putt Johnson made, Rahm could make better.