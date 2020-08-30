Mike Clevinger Trade Rumors: White Sox, Indians Talking Deal Ahead of Deadline

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians may reportedly trade starting pitcher Mike Clevinger within the American League Central.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Indians are "actively" exploring trading Clevinger to the division rival Chicago White Sox.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirmed the rumor, noting there are other teams outside of the White Sox who are in the mix for the right-hander. Rosenthal pointed out the Indians need a slugging outfielder but could look to move Clevinger for pitching and search elsewhere for hitting.

On paper, Cleveland and Chicago seem to match up given their respective needs.

Nightengale noted Clevinger would "bolster the White Sox's thin rotation, joining Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel and Dylan Cease," while suggesting outfielder Adam Engel could be included in the trade and help an Indians outfield that is last in the American League with a .185 batting average and six home runs.

Still, it would be fairly surprising to see such a trade inside the same division since Clevinger is under contract through 2022.

That means Cleveland would battle him for years inside the AL Central since the White Sox are a young and talented team who figure to be in the playoff picture during the upcoming seasons. The Indians were one game ahead of Chicago in the division race entering play Sunday.

As for Clevinger, he made national headlines earlier this season when he and teammate Zach Plesac were placed on the restricted list for violating health and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have since been reinstated.

Clevinger was brilliant last season with a 2.71 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 169 strikeouts in 126 innings. He has made four starts this year with a 3.18 ERA and 1.37 WHIP.