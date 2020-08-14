Mike Clevinger, Zach Plesac Reinstated by Indians After COVID-19 Rules Violation

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians have reinstated Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac after both pitchers were placed on the restricted list earlier this week for violating the team's and Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols.

Per MLB.com's Mandy Bell, Clevinger and Plesac have been optioned to the team's alternate training site in Lake County.

