Kentucky Derby 2020 Odds: Early Look at Vegas' Lines for Each Horse in Field

Two months after winning the Belmont Stakes, Tiz the Law is seeking the second jewel of the Triple Crown at the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

While the post position draw is Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET, the Belmont winner is the clear favorite at Churchill Downs. Tiz the Law's top competition—according to the odds—will be Art Collector and Honor A. P., neither of which ran the Belmont Stakes.

Saturday's post time for the 17-horse Kentucky Derby field is approximately 6:50 p.m. ET. NBC will broadcast the 146th running of the historic event.

2020 Kentucky Derby Odds

Tiz the Law (6-5)

Art Collector (7-1)

Honor A. P. (8-1)

Authentic (10-1)

Max Player (17-1)

Ny Traffic (17-1)

Thousand Words (17-1)

King Guillermo (23-1)

Attachment Rate (53-1)

Enforceable (53-1)

Finnick the Fierce (53-1)

Sole Volante (53-1)

Storm The Court (53-1)

Winning Impression (61-1)

Necker Island (80-1)

Major Fed (80-1)

Money Moves (Unlisted)

Odds from Vegas Insider



Latest Kentucky Derby News

The field has undergone several changes in recent days. Health concerns will prevent Caracaro (right leg) and Shirl's Speight (cough) from running, while Dr Post and Rushie will instead focus on the Jim Dandy and Pat Day Mile, respectively.

And now, Money Moves is moving into the Derby.

Todd Pletcher, a Hall of Fame trainer, chose to shift Belmont Stakes runner-up Dr Post and bring in Money Moves.

"We liked his breeze," Pletcher said, per Ron Flatter of Horse Racing Nation. "He came out of it well. I just feel like the horse is giving us all the right indications that he is training as well as he can, and it's worth taking a shot."

Money Moves has wins in maiden and allowance races earlier in 2020 but hasn't yet run a stakes race. We'll see if the decision pays off (pun only slightly intended).

Dr Post isn't finished with the Triple Crown series, though; expect him back for the Preakness Stakes in October.

"This a potentially good lead-in to the Preakness," Pletcher said. "We just kind of felt like this is a better approach for him rather than taking on a large field at Churchill. We can stay home, hopefully run well in the Jim Dandy, and that can be a building block toward the Preakness."

Rushie's absence is also a long-term play.

"Trying to save some horse for the end of the year," trainer Michael McCarthy said, per Horse Racing Nation.

Even if a Derby victory was unlikely, Rushie's absence drops a threat to Tiz the Law. And the remainder of the field must be ready for another strong showing from the race favorite.

"It couldn't have been better," Sackatoga Stable operating manager Jack Knowlton said, according to Bob Ehalt and Byron King of BloodHorse. "From what I heard, the track was a little fast, but it was a perfect work for him, as always. We were looking for something between 59 seconds and one minute and one second, and he just goes out there and does his job."

