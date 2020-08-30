Tyson Fury Challenges WWE Champion Drew McIntyre: 'Bring It You Greasy Chump'

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Tyson Fury is taking his rivalry with WWE's Drew McIntyre to the next level.

The Gypsy King called out the WWE champion in a video Sunday, calling him a "chump" and saying he wants to punch McIntyre in the face:

"Now Drew, you've been having quite a bit to say about me lately. I love to punch your face in honestly," Fury said. "So grow a pair, step up to the plate, like I say to your mate AJ, and come and fight the master. Me. This is an official challenge video to Drew McIntyre, the WWE heavyweight champion. I already knocked your pal out, Braun Strowman, I'll do the same to you. Bring it."

Fury and McIntyre have had an ongoing back-and-forth dating back to April, when McIntyre called out the boxer after McIntyre's WrestleMania 36 win over Brock Lesnar. McIntyre said he wants the match to happen when things are "normal," likely at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the vaccine still likely months away, it's possible WWE's plans have changed, and the company may be ramping up for a feud before the end of the year.

McIntyre is currently in a program with Randy Orton and will probably be off television at least for the next week or two after taking three punts to the head on Raw.

Fury made his WWE debut with a victory over Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel last year.