Tyson Fury Accepts Challenge from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre: 'Anytime'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Less than 24 hours after his WWE championship win over Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre is already looking forward to his first defense.

So, is he looking to go one-on-one with Seth Rollins? AJ Styles? Edge?

None of the above.

McIntyre appeared on TalkSport on Monday and said he's coming for British soccer commentator Chris Sutton and boxer Tyson Fury.

The Scotsman said, per Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.:

"When it gets backs to normal, the next thing I want to do is fight Chris Sutton. You set it up. Finally, when everything gets back to normal and I can get back to the UK and parade about with the belt, the last thing I want to do is have the match with Sutton. You'd be in my corner."

"I know Tyson Fury is on the show today, as well. I need to bring up Fury because he was talking trash about me, so I know he's coming on the show. Tell him 'I saw what you said about me.' He didn't care who won the match [between Lesnar and I], he thought I was going to win and thinks he can smash me. Just let him know 'Fury I've won the championship, now I'm paying attention to you'. After I beat Sutton, I'm coming for Fury."

While the Sutton comment was obviously said in jest, Fury is a realistic possibility. The heavyweight champion defeated Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia in his WWE debut last year and went on Instagram to say he'd go one-on-one with McIntyre "anytime."

"@dmcintyrewwe has call me out after his @wwe Wrestlemania 36 victory, first I say congratulations and what a fantastic job. Secondly I accept his challenge, anytime any place, anywhere," Fury wrote.

McIntyre's first match as champion is up in the air. He has no obvious rivals ready to step up, with his feud with Lesnar dating back to Royal Rumble in January and most other top heels on the Raw roster taking losses at WrestleMania. This may be a case where a Superstar Shake-up winds up being the thing to kick off McIntyre's title reign.