Report: D-Backs 'Open' to Archie Bradley, Starling Marte Trades Before Deadline

The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly "open" to dealing closer Archie Bradley and center fielder Sterling Marte, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Per that report, both players are "under club control for only one more season after this one. Team could move Ketel Marte back to center field, or possibly play Daulton Varsho in that spot."

Bradley, 28, has been solid for Arizona this year, going 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 10 innings. He's posted six saves in seven opportunities and could be a hot commodity on the market with bullpen arms—especially in the later innings—always a need for contenders.

Marte, 31, has had a strong start to the 2020 season, hitting .322 with two homers, 14 RBI, 23 runs and five stolen bases in 32 games. He came into the season with two consecutive campaigns with at least 20 homers, 70 RBI, 80 runs and 25 stolen bases.

He was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the offseason and was one of the additions—alongside Madison Bumgarner, Kole Calhoun, Hector Rondon, Junior Guerra, Jeremy Beasley and Stephen Vogt—expected to help them contend in 2020.

Instead, the team has limped to a 14-20 start and finds itself 5.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for the second playoff spot in the NL West and three games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the final NL Wild Card position.

So Arizona could easily reach the postseason with a stretch of strong play, though it has some ground to make up. But if the D-Backs choose to sell off some key pieces, Bradley and Marte could bring back a nice return.