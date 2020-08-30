Tiger Woods Eliminated from FedEx Cup Contention After 2020 BMW Championship

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Tiger Woods' 2019-20 PGA season is over.

Woods carded a one-over 71 in Sunday's final round of the 2020 BMW Championship, going into the clubhouse in a tie for 53rd place and eliminating him from FedEx Cup contention. The 14-time major winner needed a sixth-place or better finish to qualify for the year-ending Tour Championship. Going into the clubhouse, Woods was in 63rd place in the FedEx Cup standings.

In a tournament with major-like conditions, Woods never gave himself much of a shot at contending. He was six strokes off the lead by the end of Round 1 and near the bottom of the standings for the entire event after sitting eight over through 36 holes.

While Woods played better over the weekend, he'll likely be happy if he never sees Olympia Fields' hole No. 17 for the rest of his life. A day after triple-bogeying the hole to ruin a solid-but-unspectacular round and finish at 72, Tiger once again plunked his drive into the water and carded a double-bogey 6 to ruin what was shaping up to be his best round of the event.

As Woods prepares himself over the next few weeks for the 2020 U.S. Open, it's highly likely he'll spend a lot of time on the greens. Woods lost strokes with his putter in three of the four rounds, including nearly two Sunday.

Tiger had by far his best performance tee to green in Round 4 but consistently failed to finish. His bogeys on Nos. 9 and 15 came after he had par putts inside five feet.

Those ugly numbers won't be good enough for Woods at the par-70 Winged Foot, which will likely play at or around par. Geoff Ogilvy won the 2006 U.S. Open, the last major held at Winged Foot, at five over par.