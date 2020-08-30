Kentucky Derby 2020 Odds: Latest Lines for Top Contenders and Dark Horses

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

After winning the Belmont Stakes in June, Tiz the Law is the clear favorite heading into the 2020 Kentucky Derby, which is set to take place Saturday at Churchill Downs.

However, there have been numerous underdogs to emerge as Derby winners over the years. Country House (2019), Mine That Bird (2009) and Giacomo (2005) were all victorious long shots in recent memory.

So while there's a strong chance that Tiz the Law will be contending for a win that would maintain his pursuit of the Triple Crown, he will have to fend off more than just the other betting favorites.

Here's a look at the latest odds for this year's race, followed by a spotlighting of several dark-horse contenders.

2020 Kentucky Derby Odds

Tiz the Law (6-5)

Art Collector (7-1)

Honor A. P. (8-1)

Authentic (10-1)

Max Player (17-1)

Thousand Words (17-1)

Ny Traffic (17-1)

King Guillermo (23-1)

Sole Volante (53-1)

Attachment Rate (53-1)

Enforceable (53-1)

Finnick the Fierce (53-1)

Storm The Court (53-1)

Winning Impression (61-1)

Necker Island (80-1)

Major Fed (80-1)

Dark-Horse Picks to Watch

Thousand Words

Thousand Words is one of two Bob Baffert-trained horses set to run this year's Kentucky Derby, along with Authentic. And although Authentic has the better early odds, Thousand Words could be competitive and finish in the top three.

After winning his first three career starts, Thousand Words went winless over a three-race span earlier this year before emerging victorious at the Shared Belief Stakes at the start of August. That performance put Thousand Words back on track, especially considering he edged Honor A. P., a top Derby contender, to win the race.

"Thousand Words is coming the right way," Baffert said after that race, according to Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier Journal. "Coming down here, you could see a big difference since the Los Alamitos race [in July]. The real Thousand Words showed up today."

Baffert has trained five previous Kentucky Derby winners, with Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015 being the most recent of his horses to win the Run for the Roses. Most of his horses can't be counted out as Derby contenders, so don't be surprised if Thousand Words has another strong showing.

King Guillermo

What's King Guillermo capable of at this year's Kentucky Derby? That's a bit of an unknown considering he hasn't raced in four months. But if his past showings are any indication, he could be one of the surprise horses at the event.

In his first race of the year in March, King Guillermo had a dominant showing at the Tampa Bay Derby, easily running to victory ahead of Sole Volante, who's also set to run at Churchill Downs on Saturday. In May, King Guillermo followed that up with a second-place performance at the Arkansas Derby.

Because King Guillermo didn't race in the Belmont Stakes, he hasn't gone up against some of the top Derby contenders, so it's not clear how he will stack up. But his strong showings earlier this year make him one of the better underdogs to take a chance on this year.

It would also be a great story if King Guillermo has a strong showing or even wins. He's owned by former Major League Baseball player Victor Martinez, who named him after his late father and will have a horse in the Kentucky Derby for the first time.

Finnick the Fierce

It's unlikely that Finnick the Fierce will be the Kentucky Derby winner considering his long odds and the strong competition, but it's possible that he sneaks into the top three. And although he has only two wins in nine career starts, his past showings at Churchill Downs indicate he could have success Saturday.

Finnick the Fierce has raced at Churchill Downs three times, finishing second, third and fourth. His best showing came at the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes in November, when he finished one spot higher than Tiz the Law.

Of course, that was a while ago and Tiz the Law has only gotten better since. But it still showed that Finnick the Fierce can handle sloppy conditions at Churchill Downs and that he could work his way toward the front of the field Saturday.

There are some long shots with better odds, but if Finnick the Fierce races at a level he's shown in the past, he could make some bettors happy with a bit of a surprise performance at the Derby.