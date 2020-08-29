Red Sox Trade Rumors: Jackie Bradley Jr. Interests Indians, Giants at Deadline

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is reportedly seeing interest from multiple teams as the August 31 MLB trade deadline nears. It's just unclear if the Red Sox have any interest in moving him.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, both the Cleveland Indians and San Francisco Giants are "believed" to be in on Bradley, though his availability is questionable at best.

The Red Sox (11-22) are certainly in sell mode as they sit 11.5 games back in the American League East and 8.5 games back of the wild card. Bradley is slated to become a free agent this offseason and could help a contender immensely, yet he's spent his entire pro career with the Red Sox, becoming a fan favorite in the process.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.