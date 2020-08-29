Nuggets' Jamal Murray: 'Skin Color Should Not Determine Whether I Live or Die'

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Jamal Murray used his first media appearance since the NBA's work stoppage to provide a short demonstration.

At the beginning of his session, Murray left a pair of sneakers bearing the likeness of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd on the table ahead of him and sat silent for two minutes.

Murray explained the act moments later:

"I just wanted it to resonate with you guys and anybody else that is watching. How long was that? Two minutes? One person on that shoe had a knee on the neck for eight [minutes and 46 seconds] ... it doesn't take me, a 23-year-old, to recognize that's not right and that should be in everybody's mind.

"If you don't see it that way, then there's a problem with you. I just want to let that sit. That was only two minutes ... only a quarter of a time that somebody had a knee on their neck ... he was a father, and a son, and a brother. It's tough when you really let it sink in your mind and replay it over and over in your head."

The guard went on to restate his point in a succinct manner.

"My skin color should not determine whether I live or die," Murray said.

