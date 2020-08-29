Report: Trevor Rosenthal Traded to Padres by Royals for Prospects

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Looking to solidify their status as playoff contenders in the National League, the San Diego Padres have upgraded their bullpen by reportedly acquiring Trevor Rosenthal.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Kansas City Royals will receive two prospects from the Padres in the deal.

San Diego is sending outfielder Edward Olivares and a player to be named later, expected to be a "low-level relief prospect," to the Royals.

Relief pitching hasn't been among the Padres' strengths this season. That group entered Saturday ranked 24th in Major League Baseball with a 5.35 ERA.

Closer Kirby Yates is likely out for the season because of an elbow injury that required surgery earlier this week. Drew Pomeranz is on the injured list with a shoulder strain.

Rosenthal has had a terrific rebound year after posting a 13.50 ERA in 22 appearances with the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers last season. The 30-year-old put up a 3.29 ERA with nine hits allowed and 21 strikeouts in 13.2 innings for the Royals.

Despite the bullpen issues, the Padres are in second place in the National League West with a 20-14 record. They are only four games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in MLB.