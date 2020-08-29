Yankees' Aaron Judge Told to Expect Double Rehab Time for Calf Injury

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Yankees don't intend to rush Aaron Judge back from the right calf injury that landed him on the injured list Friday.

General manager Brian Cashman told reporters he informed Judge to "expect double the time frame" for his return after his previous rehab didn't solve the problem in his calf.

Judge missed nine games with a calf injury he suffered in a game against the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 11.

The Yankees activated Judge from the IL prior to Wednesday's doubleheader against the Braves, but he was removed in the sixth inning of Game 2 after experiencing tightness in his calf while running the bases. He didn't play in Game 1.

Per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Judge is expected to be on the injured list for at least two weeks.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is optimistic it won't be a major issue moving forward.

"It's similar in that it's low grade and pretty minor, but enough that he had to go back on the IL. Hopefully it's not something that keeps him down too long, but it's definitely something that we've got to continue to work to get right," he said, via Hoch.

Judge has played 18 of New York's 29 games this season. The two-time All-Star is hitting .292/.343/.738 with nine homers and 20 RBI in 65 at-bats.

New York is in the midst of a seven-game losing streak and has fallen to third place in the American League East with a 16-13 record.