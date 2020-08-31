Fantasy Football 2020 Mock Draft: Updated 12-Team Round-by-Round Analysis

13 of 13

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, DET (10.09); Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (13.04)

At first glance, this doesn't appear to be an especially imposing duo. But both Stafford and Roethlisberger have shown top-five fantasy upside in just the past couple of years. Both are proven veteran quarterbacks. And neither was drafted before the 10th round.

Running Backs

Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (1.04); Leonard Fournette, JAX (3.04); Devin Singletary, BUF (4.09); Ronald Jones II, TBB (5.04); Tony Pollard, DAL (9.04)

Given that four of the first five picks were spent on running backs, this was supposed to be the strength of this team...until Fournette was jettisoned.

If he finds a new home soon, there's enough depth here to weather the storm for a while. But if he languishes on the open market or there's another early-season injury, I have big-time problems.

Wide Receivers

DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ (2.09); T.Y. Hilton, IND (6.09); Tyler Boyd, CIN (7.04); Jamison Crowder, NYJ (8.09); Hunter Renfrow, LVR (14.09)

Hopkins is the obvious anchor to this group of wide receivers, and Hilton and Boyd aren't a bad twosome behind him—especially if the former can put last season's blah year behind him. But there's not much depth at wide receiver—all it would take is one injury for this position to become a potential problem area.

Tight Ends

Rob Gronkowski, TBB (11.04), Jack Doyle, IND (12.09)

Unless Gronkowski has a time machine and has that bad boy dialed in to 2011, this team is going to be in a hole at the tight end position more often than not. With that said, if either of these veteran tight ends can approach their realistic fantasy ceiling, said hole won't be especially deep.

Team Defense/Kicker

Kansas City Chiefs (15.04); Zane Gonzalez, ARZ (16.09)

There's an excellent reason defense and kicker were my last two picks in this draft. If you take out the fluke season turned in by the Patriots last year, in this scoring, the No. 1 defense outscored the No. 12 defense by less than four fantasy points per game. The difference at kicker was even smaller. The "edge" just isn't worth the investment required to get it.

