Fantasy Football Blueprint: Step-by-Step Guide to Winning Your League in 2020

10 of 10

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

GO GET THEM!

Philadelphia Eagles Defense/Special Teams

The Eagles aren't the defensive football team they were even a few years ago—the secondary and linebacker spots are both areas of concern. The addition of veteran cornerback Darius Slay should help the former, and in any event, this is all about the Week 1 matchup on the road against a Washington team that might sport the league's worst offense.

Indianapolis Colts Defense/Special Teams

The Colts have quietly put together what could be an excellent defense, with talent on the defensive line (DeForest Buckner and Justin Houston), at linebacker (Darius Leonard) and on the back end (Kenny Moore). The Colts also open the season against a Jacksonville Jaguars team that isn't scaring anyone this year. Again, matchups.

Matt Gay, PK, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite failing to hit on even 80 percent of his field-goal attempts last year, Gay was still a top-five fantasy option in 2019. The arrival of Tom Brady could mean a more efficient Tampa offense and fewer field-goal attempts, but Gay should be able to compensate for that if he can just up his kicking efficiency a bit.

STEER CLEAR!

New England Patriots Defense/Special Teams

For part of last year, the Patriots defense scored like no other fantasy defense in recent memory. But after blowing every other defense out of the water over the first half of last season, the Patriots finished outside the top 15 in fantasy points over the season's second half. Add in all the personnel losses in the offseason, and the Patriots are being overdrafted by people who can't get past the hot start in 2019.

Justin Tucker, PK, Baltimore Ravens

Tucker and Harrison Butker are both excellent kickers who play on offenses that marched up and down the field seemingly at will last season. But the pair is also being drafted multiple rounds ahead of other kickers who will end the 2020 campaign within 20 total fantasy points or so. It's a pick better used on upside fliers and "handcuff" backs.

Average draft positions courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator. Unless otherwise noted, fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.

Looking for updated fantasy football rankings? You can find Gary's latest Fantasy Football Big Board here.