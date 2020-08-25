Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated PPR Rankings for Draft Season's Stretch Run

1 of 6

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

In most fantasy scoring systems, the quarterback spot is the highest-scoring position. But unlike in the NFL, it isn't the most valuable position.

The reason is simple. With just one weekly starter in most leagues, the talent pool is much deeper than at running back or wide receiver. The scoring difference between the No. 1 and No. 12 quarterback isn't as great as the difference between the No. 1 and No. 24 running back or wide receiver.

It's a concept called positional scarcity, and it's the reason why while an elite quarterback like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might be tempting, the value under center lies with being patient.

Bargains

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

There isn't a player I've talked up more as a value play in 2020 than Stafford, who has an ADP (QB13) outside of weekly starter territory. Before going down with a back injury last year, Stafford was on pace for almost 5,000 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and a top-five fantasy finish. It was also the first time Stafford missed a game since 2010.

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Even in what was considered a down year for Goff in 2019, the 25-year-old threw for over 4,600 yards and finished inside of the top 12. Given the Rams' unsettled situation in the backfield, it's not hard to imagine a lot of pass-heavy game scripts in 2020. Despite that, he's barely being drafted inside of the top 20 at his position.

Busts

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Murray's ADP has come down a bit of late, but fantasy managers are still drafting the second-year pro inside of the top five among quarterbacks. Even with the addition of superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, taking Murray in the sixth round of 12-team leagues is drafting the young signal-caller at his fantasy ceiling.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady's NFL resume speaks for itself. No quarterback in NFL history has more rings than the Golden Boy, and he finished third in fantasy points among quarterbacks in 2017. But Brady is also 43 years old, playing for a new team in 2020 and that third-place finish three years ago is Brady's only top-10 fantasy campaign over the last four years.

Sleepers

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

It seems odd to call a player who was a top-five fantasy option over the second half of the 2019 season a "sleeper." But fantasy managers are snoozing on Tannehill this year, who is coming off the board 20th at the position at the beginning of the 14th round. Tannehill may regress statistically in 2020, but he isn't going to regress that much.

Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars

Minshew has shown that he can be productive throwing the ball. The second-year pro's 344 rushing yards as a rookie are a nice bonus. And the Jaguars will most likely be playing from behind with regularity this season. The last I checked, garbage-time fantasy points count the same as all the rest.

Top 50

Bye week in parentheses