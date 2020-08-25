Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated PPR Rankings for Draft Season's Stretch Run

Fantasy Football Big Board: Updated PPR Rankings for Draft Season's Stretch RunAugust 25, 2020
We've hit the homestretch of fantasy draft season.
With training camps in full swing and the first game of the 2020 campaign just over two weeks away, two more big weekends remain in draft season, and thousands of fantasy leagues will gather to determine who lands where this year.
And maybe the most important aspect of predraft preparation is examining player rankings to determine potential values to target and busts to avoid.
That's what we're here to do. On the following pages are my detailed rankings for points-per-reception (PPR) leagues broken down by position, a list of the top 100 players overall in 2020 and commentary on some potential draft-day bargains, busts and sleepers.
Consider this a one-stop shop for winning your fantasy football league.
Convenient, isn't it?
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes, KCC (10)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (8)
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (8)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (10)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (6)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (10)
- Josh Allen, BUF (11)
- Kyler Murray, ARZ (8)
- Drew Brees, NOS (6)
- Matthew Stafford, DET (5)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (8)
- Tom Brady, TBB (13)
- Carson Wentz, PHI (9)
- Aaron Rodgers, GBP (5)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (9)
- Jared Goff, LAR (9)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (7)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (11)
- Cam Newton, NEP (6)
- Philip Rivers, IND (7)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (7)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (9)
- Gardner Minshew II, JAX (7)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SFO (11)
- Drew Lock, DEN (8)
- Derek Carr, LVR (6)
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (13)
- Sam Darnold, NYJ (11)
- Nick Foles, CHI (11)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (11)
- Dwayne Haskins, WAS (8)
- Tyrod Taylor, LAC (10)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA (11)
- Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (11)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (10)
- Jameis Winston, NOS (6)
- Marcus Mariota, LVR (6)
- Jarrett Stidham, NEP (6)
- Jacoby Brissett, IND (7)
- Andy Dalton, DAL (10)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (9)
- Ryan Griffin, TBB (13)
- Kyle Allen, WAS (8)
- Case Keenum, CLE (9)
- Jordan Love, GBP (5)
- Robert Griffin III, BAL (8)
- Joe Flacco, NYJ (11)
- Josh Rosen, MIA (11)
- Mason Rudolph, PIT (8)
- Nick Mullens, SFO (11)
In most fantasy scoring systems, the quarterback spot is the highest-scoring position. But unlike in the NFL, it isn't the most valuable position.
The reason is simple. With just one weekly starter in most leagues, the talent pool is much deeper than at running back or wide receiver. The scoring difference between the No. 1 and No. 12 quarterback isn't as great as the difference between the No. 1 and No. 24 running back or wide receiver.
It's a concept called positional scarcity, and it's the reason why while an elite quarterback like Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might be tempting, the value under center lies with being patient.
Bargains
Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions
There isn't a player I've talked up more as a value play in 2020 than Stafford, who has an ADP (QB13) outside of weekly starter territory. Before going down with a back injury last year, Stafford was on pace for almost 5,000 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and a top-five fantasy finish. It was also the first time Stafford missed a game since 2010.
Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
Even in what was considered a down year for Goff in 2019, the 25-year-old threw for over 4,600 yards and finished inside of the top 12. Given the Rams' unsettled situation in the backfield, it's not hard to imagine a lot of pass-heavy game scripts in 2020. Despite that, he's barely being drafted inside of the top 20 at his position.
Busts
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Murray's ADP has come down a bit of late, but fantasy managers are still drafting the second-year pro inside of the top five among quarterbacks. Even with the addition of superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, taking Murray in the sixth round of 12-team leagues is drafting the young signal-caller at his fantasy ceiling.
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brady's NFL resume speaks for itself. No quarterback in NFL history has more rings than the Golden Boy, and he finished third in fantasy points among quarterbacks in 2017. But Brady is also 43 years old, playing for a new team in 2020 and that third-place finish three years ago is Brady's only top-10 fantasy campaign over the last four years.
Sleepers
Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
It seems odd to call a player who was a top-five fantasy option over the second half of the 2019 season a "sleeper." But fantasy managers are snoozing on Tannehill this year, who is coming off the board 20th at the position at the beginning of the 14th round. Tannehill may regress statistically in 2020, but he isn't going to regress that much.
Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars
Minshew has shown that he can be productive throwing the ball. The second-year pro's 344 rushing yards as a rookie are a nice bonus. And the Jaguars will most likely be playing from behind with regularity this season. The last I checked, garbage-time fantasy points count the same as all the rest.
Running Backs
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR (13)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (11)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (10)
- Alvin Kamara, NOS (6)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (7)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (9)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (7)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (9)
- Kenyan Drake, ARZ (8)
- Josh Jacobs, LVR (6)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (9)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (10)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KCC (10)
- Todd Gurley, ATL (10)
- David Johnson, HOU (8)
- Aaron Jones, GBP (5)
- Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (11)
- Chris Carson, SEA (6)
- Leonard Fournette, JAX (7)
- James Conner, PIT (8)
- Raheem Mostert, SFO (11)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (11)
- Mark Ingram II, BAL (8)
- Melvin Gordon, DEN (8)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (7)
- Ronald Jones II, TBB (13)
- David Montgomery, CHI (11)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (5)
- Cam Akers, LAR (9)
- Jordan Howard, MIA (11)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (9)
- Phillip Lindsay, DEN (8)
- Kerryon Johnson, DET (5)
- Adrian Peterson, WAS (8)
- James White, NEP (6)
- Tarik Cohen, CHI (11)
- Matt Breida, MIA (11)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (8)
- Tevin Coleman, SFO (11)
- Marlon Mack, IND (7)
- Latavius Murray, NOS (6)
- Zack Moss, BUF (11)
- Darrell Henderson, LAR (9)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (7)
- Duke Johnson, HOU (8)
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn, TBB (13)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (10)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (7)
- Chase Edmonds, ARZ (8)
- Boston Scott, PHI (9)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (8)
- Sony Michel, NEP (6)
- Justin Jackson, LAC (10)
- AJ Dillon, GBP (5)
- Darrynton Evans, TEN (7)
- Jamaal Williams, GBP (5)
- DeAndre Washington, KCC (10)
- Chris Thompson, JAX (7)
- Giovani Bernard, CIN (9)
- Anthony McFarland Jr., PIT (8)
- Damien Harris, NEP (6)
- Carlos Hyde, SEA (6)
- Joshua Kelley, LAC (10)
- Ryquell Armstead, JAX (7)
- Lamar Miller, NEP (6)
- Rashaad Penny, SEA (6)
- Jalen Richard, LVR (6)
- Ito Smith, ATL (10)
- Malcolm Brown, LAR (9)
- LeSean McCoy, TBB (13)
- Royce Freeman, DEN (8)
- Justice Hill, BAL (8)
- Benny Snell Jr., PIT (8)
- Rex Burkhead, NEP (6)
- Jerick McKinnon, SFO (11)
Long live the king.
At least in the early rounds of fantasy drafts in 2020, the running back position reigns supreme. There hasn't been a single draft I have participated in during which fewer than nine backs came off the board in Round 1. On average, 10 are being selected among the top 12 picks.
This isn't to say that an elite wide receiver like Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints doesn't merit consideration in the top half of the first round. Or that going WR/WR in the first two rounds is out of the question.
But if you eschew the running back spot early, be prepared to spend a good portion of the draft in scramble mode.
Bargains
Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars
Despite scoring just three touchdowns last season, Fournette was a top-15 fantasy back in 2019. He topped 1,600 total yards and caught a career-high 76 passes. The Jaguars reportedly spent much of the offseason trying to trade Fournette, but he isn't going anywhere at least for the start of 2020. He's a safe bet for another 325-plus touches this season.
Jordan Howard, Miami Dolphins
Howard's lone season in Philadelphia last year was a forgettable one, and the 25-year-old has never caught 30 passes in a season. But Howard has topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage three times in four seasons and was a top-20 fantasy option as recently as 2018. Going in the seventh round with an ADP of RB34, Howard is a cheap source of potential RB2 production.
Busts
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs
Edwards-Helaire's ADP skyrocketed after Damien Williams opted out of the season. The former LSU standout is a talented youngster whose skill set appears to be well suited for the Kansas City offense, but with no preseason and limited practice time, spending a first-round pick on any rookie this year is asking for trouble.
Melvin Gordon III, Denver Broncos
Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos in free agency, and most fantasy managers have penciled him in as the featured back for the team in 2020. But Gordon is coming off arguably the worst season of his career, has averaged four yards per carry once in five seasons and is reportedly struggling to adjust to the altitude in Denver.
Sleepers
Bryce Love, Washington Football Team
The running back situation in Washington is admittedly something of a mess. But after missing his entire rookie season rehabbing an ACL tear, Love has impressed in training camp. At Stanford in 2017, Love topped 2,100 yards on the ground, and it's possible he could push the venerable Adrian Peterson for early-down work this season.
Lamar Miller, New England Patriots
Miller is the definition of a late-round dart throw. He missed the entire 2019 season with an ACL tear and only joined the Patriots in mid-August. But in each of his last five full seasons, Miller topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins. And the only things standing between him and a substantial role with the Patriots are Sony Michel's bad knees and Damien Harris' invisible resume.
Wide Receivers
- Michael Thomas, NOS (6)
- Tyreek Hill, KCC (10)
- Davante Adams, GBP (5)
- Julio Jones, ATL (10)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ (8)
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (9)
- Chris Godwin, TBB (13)
- Kenny Golladay, DET (5)
- Mike Evans, TBB (13)
- Allen Robinson, CHI (11)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (7)
- DJ Moore, CAR (13)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (10)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (10)
- Robert Woods, LAR (9)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (8)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (10)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (9)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (6)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (8)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (7)
- AJ Brown, TEN (7)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (11)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (11)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (9)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (8)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (9)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (6)
- Julian Edelman, NEP (6)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (11)
- DJ Chark Jr., JAX (7)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (10)
- Emmanuel Sanders, NOS (6)
- A.J. Green, CIN (9)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (8)
- Marvin Jones Jr., DET (5)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (8)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (11)
- Will Fuller V, HOU (8)
- Christian Kirk, ARZ (8)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (8)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (11)
- Anthony Miller, CHI (11)
- Sammy Watkins, KCC (10)
- John Brown, BUF (11)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (10)
- Mike Williams, LAC (10)
- Deebo Samuel, SFO (11)
- Preston Williams, MIA (11)
- Golden Tate, NYG (11)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (8)
- Mecole Hardman, KCC (10)
- Jalen Reagor, PHI (9)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (7)
- Allen Lazard, GBP (5)
- Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ (8)
- Hunter Renfrow, LVR (6)
- Henry Ruggs III, LVR (6)
- Curtis Samuel, CAR (13)
- N'Keal Harry, NEP (6)
- Breshad Perriman, NYJ (11)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (13)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SFO (11)
- DeSean Jackson, PHI (9)
- Parris Campbell, IND (7)
- Alshon Jeffery, PHI (9)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (7)
- Denzel Mims, NYJ (11)
- Dede Westbrook, JAX (7)
- Randall Cobb, HOU (8)
- James Washington, PIT (8)
- Corey Davis, TEN (7)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (11)
- Tyrell Williams, LVR (6)
- Mohamed Sanu, NEP (6)
You may not know this, but NFL teams throw the ball a lot nowadays.
I know—it's a stunner.
In 2019, 14 of the NFL's 32 teams passed the ball on at least 60 percent of their offensive snaps. And as a result, 25 wide receivers piled up at least 1,000 yards.
Even in leagues that start three wideouts per week, there's more depth at the position than at running back. Given how rapidly running backs are flying off draft boards, the smart play is to avail yourself of that depth.
Grabbing a high-end receiver to anchor your pass-catchers is wise. But you can assemble a strong unit without spending too much early draft capital at the position.
There are multiple wide receivers being drafted outside of the top 20 on average who have the potential to crack the top 12 by season's end.
Bargains
DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins
The breakout season for Parker finally arrived in 2019: 72 receptions, 1,202 yards, nine scores and a WR11 finish in PPR scoring systems. Despite that big year and Parker's unquestioned status as the No. 1 receiver in Miami, his ADP is 29th at his position. Getting a potential WR1 in WR3 territory is how fantasy leagues are won.
Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys
It happened without much fanfare last year, but Gallup quietly had both more targets per game and more yardage per game than Amari Cooper down the stretch. With CeeDee Lamb joining the NFL's No. 1 offense from a year ago, Gallup is going to see plenty of single coverage in 2020. Based on their relative ADPs, Gallup is a better value pick than Cooper (ADP of 14).
Busts
DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
There wasn't a more ballyhooed offseason addition than Hopkins, and the hype surrounding the 28-year-old has been in high gear ever since. But if Kyler Murray is serious about the Redbirds having three 1,000-yard receivers in 2020, it could be difficult for Hopkins to have a large enough target share to justify his second-round asking price.
A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
Brown was lights-out as a rookie, topping 1,000 receiving yards and averaging over 20 yards per catch on the way to a WR21 finish in PPR formats. But Brown did all of that damage on just 52 catches and 84 targets. That per-target production isn't sustainable, and it will take a sizable increase in Brown's targets for him to match his draft-day asking price.
Sleepers
Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears
At first glance, Miller's 52/656/2 stat line last season doesn't appear to be all that impressive. But the third-year pro quietly came on down the stretch last season. From Week 11 on, Miller ranked 17th among wide receivers in PPR fantasy points. With an ADP late in Round 11, Miller is a cheaply available third starter for teams that hit the running backs hard early.
Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers
Surprisingly, the Green Bay Packers didn't do much of anything to bolster the wide receiver position, and the one veteran wideout the team did add (Devin Funchess) opted out of the 2020 season. That sets up Lazard as the No. 2 wide receiver for the Packers, and the third-year pro showed some flashes down the stretch in 2019.
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KCC (10)
- George Kittle, SFO (11)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (9)
- Darren Waller, LVR (6)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (8)
- Evan Engram, NYG (11)
- Hunter Henry, LAC (10)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (9)
- Rob Gronkowski, TBB (13)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (10)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (11)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (9)
- Jack Doyle, IND (7)
- Jared Cook, NOS (6)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (8)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (9)
- Noah Fant, DEN (8)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (7)
- Ian Thomas, CAR (13)
- Greg Olsen, SEA (6)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (5)
- Chris Herndon, NYJ (11)
- Blake Jarwin, DAL (10)
- Irv Smith Jr., MIN (7)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (11)
- O.J. Howard, TBB (13)
- Kyle Rudolph, MIN (7)
- Jace Sternberger, GBP (5)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (11)
- Gerald Everett, LAR (9)
- David Njoku, CLE (9)
- Will Dissly, SEA (6)
- Tyler Eifert, JAX (7)
- Vance McDonald, PIT (8)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (11)
- C.J. Uzomah, CIN (9)
- Cameron Brate, TBB (13)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (8)
- Trey Burton, IND (7)
- Jason Witten, LVR (6)
- Darren Fells, HOU (8)
- Jacob Hollister, SEA (6)
- Ryan Griffin, NYJ (11)
- Devin Asiasi, NEP (6)
- Nick Boyle, BAL (8)
- Josh Oliver, JAX (7)
- Dan Arnold, ARZ (8)
- Adam Trautman, NOS (6)
- Jeremy Sprinkle, WAS (8)
- Kaden Smith, NYG (11)
In recent years, the tight end position was all about the haves and the have-nots. You could either invest an early pick on one of the higher-end options, settle for a middling tight end with a low ceiling or throw a late dart at an upside play.
However, with the emergence of players like Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens and Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders, the depth is better in 2020. That offers drafters options.
You can go big with a second-round pick on Travis Kelce of the Chiefs or George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers. Wait another round or two for a second-tier player like Waller, Andrews and Zach Ertz of the Eagles. Or hold off even longer and pick from a sizable third tier at the position.
One of those third-tier tight ends might crack the top five in 2020, but the value play lies with that trio in Tier 2.
Bargains
Evan Engram, New York Giants
Given his durability issues (14 missed games in three seasons), Engram is not a pick for the faint of heart. But when he's on the field, Engram is capable of elite production. He's never finished lower than eighth at the position in PPR fantasy points per game. There's risk involved, but Engram may be your best shot at landing high-end production at a discount.
Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
With an ADP of 146.4, Gesicki is being drafted outside of the top 12 among tight ends this season. But from Week 12 on last season, he was sixth among tight ends in PPR fantasy points per game. That's more than Andrews. And Waller. And Austin Hooper of the Atlanta Falcons. A breakout season could be in the offing.
Busts
Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints
Cook was solid for fantasy managers in his first season with the Saints in 2019, catching nine touchdown passes and finishing seventh in PPR fantasy points. But Cook did that damage on only 43 receptions and 65 targets. A score every five catches isn't a sustainable touchdown rate, and with Emmanuel Sanders now in the Big Easy, Cook's not likely to see an increase in his target share.
Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gronkowski's return to the NFL and his reunion with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay is a fun story. And there's no denying that Gronk was once the most dominant player at his position. But Gronkowski was a shell of that player the last time we saw him, and there's already speculation that the 31-year-old could be in for limited snaps in 2020.
Sleepers
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Were Goedert playing for most NFL teams, he'd be a clear-cut starter and a top-10 fantasy option. In Philadelphia, though, he's stuck behind Ertz. Still, Goedert showed over the second half of last year what he can do if the snaps are there, and if anything were to happen to Ertz this season, Goedert could be a late-round league-winner.
Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts
Doyle has shown in the past that he can be a fantasy-relevant tight end—his 80/690/4 stat line in 2017 ranked sixth in PPR fantasy points at the position. Now, Doyle will be catching passes from Philip Raivers, who has long shown an affinity for throwing to his tight ends. Doyle isn't going to crack the top-five, but the top-10 is a realistic possibility.
Kickers and Team Defenses
- Baltimore Ravens (8)
- San Francisco 49ers (11)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (8)
- New Orleans Saints (6)
- Buffalo Bills (11)
- Chicago Bears (11)
- Los Angeles Rams (9)
- New England Patriots (6)
- Philadelphia Eagles (9)
- Kansas City Chiefs (10)
- Minnesota Vikings (7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13)
- Denver Broncos (8)
- Indianapolis Colts (7)
- Los Angeles Chargers (10)
- Tennessee Titans (7)
- Dallas Cowboys (10)
- Cleveland Browns (9)
- Seattle Seahawks (6)
- Green Bay Packers (5)
- Arizona Cardinals (8)
- Washington Football Team (8)
- Houston Texans (8)
- Carolina Panthers (13)
- New York Jets (11)
- Justin Tucker, BAL (8)
- Harrison Butker, KCC (10)
- Wil Lutz, NOS (6)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (10)
- Robbie Gould, SFO (11)
- Matt Gay, TBB (13)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (9)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (8)
- Matt Prater, DET (5)
- Zane Gonzalez, ARZ (8)
- Dan Bailey, MIN (7)
- Mason Crosby, GBP (5)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (10)
- Jason Myers, SEA (6)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (8)
- Mike Badgley, LAC (10)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (8)
- Austin Seibert, CLE (9)
- Steven Hauschka, BUF (11)
- Josh Lambo, JAX (7)
- Chase McLaughlin, IND (7)
- Justin Rohrwasser, NEP (6)
- Daniel Carlson, LVR (6)
- Randy Bullock, CIN (9)
- Chandler Catanzaro, NYG (11)
At every other position in fantasy football, there's more than one way to build a winner.
When it comes to team defenses and kickers, though, only one way is the right way.
Wait. And then wait some more.
Unless your fantasy league has scoring that is weighted heavily toward defenses, the position is too unpredictable, and the difference between the No. 1 and No. 12 defense doesn't justify the expense of taking an elite unit. It's much wiser to play the matchups and stream defenses off the waiver wire.
Where kickers are concerned, the best strategy is simple as can be. Don't take one before the last round. Ever. Period. End of story.
Bargains
Philadelphia Eagles Defense/Special Teams
The Eagles have some issues defensively, as the team has already suffered some injuries up front, and the linebackers are a significant question mark. But Philly also has a favorable Week 1 matchup with a Washington Football Team that might sport the NFL's worst offense in 2020.
Matt Gay, PK, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Per the ADP Data at Fantasy Football Calculator, Gay isn't among the top 15 kickers being drafted in 2020. But the second-year pro was a top-five fantasy option in 2019 and could easily be so once again if he can up his field-goal success rate over last year's 77.1 percent.
Busts
San Francisco 49ers Defense/Special Teams
The Niners are loaded with talent on the defensive side of the ball. But San Francisco only finished the season fourth in fantasy points in NFL.com default fantasy scoring, and this year the Niners have six games in an NFC West that looks like the league's toughest division.
Harrison Butker, PK, Kansas City Chiefs
Butker was last year's top fantasy kicker, and given the Chiefs offense—which finished fifth in scoring in 2019—he'll likely rank right at the top of the position again. But as good as Butker was, he scored fewer than two more fantasy points per game more than the No. 12 kicker. That "edge" isn't worth a 13th-round pick.
Sleepers
Cincinnati Bengals Defense/Special Teams
The Bengals are hardly a defensive powerhouse. The team ranked 29th in total defense in 2019 and 25th in scoring defense. But Cincinnati opens the season at home against the Tyrod Taylor-led Los Angeles Chargers. As matchups go, that one ain't bad.
Graham Gano, PK, New York Giants
Last week, the Giants signed the 33-year-old Gano to serve as the team's kicker. That could mean good things for fantasy managers—thanks in part to the penchant of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to call conservative plays in opponents' territory. Under Garrett, the Dallas Cowboys ranked in the top seven in field-goal attempts per game in each of the past two years.
Top 100 Overall
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (13)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (11)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (10)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NOS (6)
- Michael Thomas, WR, NOS (6)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (7)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (9)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (7)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (9)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KCC (10)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, ARZ (8)
- Davante Adams, WR, GBP (5)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LVR (6)
- Julio Jones, WR, ATL (10)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (9)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (10)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARZ (8)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KCC (10)
- Todd Gurley, RB, ATL (10)
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (9)
- David Johnson, RB, HOU (8)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KCC (10)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GBP (5)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TBB (13)
- Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ (11)
- George Kittle, TE, SFO (11)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (6)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, JAX (7)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (5)
- James Conner, RB, PIT (8)
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, KCC (10)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, SFO (11)
- Mike Evans, WR, TBB (13)
- Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (8)
- Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (11)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (11)
- Zach Ertz, TE, PHI (9)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (7)
- Mark Ingram II, RB, BAL (8)
- Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (8)
- DJ Moore, WR, CAR (13)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (10)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (10)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (7)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (9)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (8)
- Ronald Jones, RB, TBB (13)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (11)
- Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU (8)
- Darren Waller, TE, LVR (6)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (8)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (5)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (10)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (9)
- Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (10)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (6)
- Cam Akers, RB, LAR (9)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (8)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (7)
- AJ Brown, WR, TEN (7)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (11)
- Jordan Howard, RB, MIA (11)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (11)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (9)
- Russell Wilson, QB, SEA (6)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (8)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (9)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (9)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (6)
- Julian Edelman, WR, NEP (6)
- Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (8)
- Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET (5)
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG (11)
- Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (11)
- DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX (7)
- Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (10)
- Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS (8)
- Matt Ryan, QB, ATL (10)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, NOS (6)
- A.J. Green, WR, CIN (9)
- James White, RB, NEP (6)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (8)
- Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI (11)
- Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (10)
- Josh Allen, QB, BUF (11)
- Matt Breida, RB, MIA (11)
- Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (9)
- Marvin Jones Jr., WR, DET (5)
- Kyler Murray, QB, ARZ (8)
- Drew Brees, QB, NOS (6)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (8)
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL (8)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (11)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TBB (13)
- Tevin Coleman, RB, SFO (11)
- Will Fuller V, WR, HOU (8)
- Marlon Mack, IND (7)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARZ (8)
- Matthew Stafford, QB, DET (5)
- Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (8)
It's possible to take a top-100 list like this, pick the highest-ranked player available through the first eight rounds or so and do reasonably well during the fantasy season.
It's not advisable, though.
Savvy managers show up at draft day with in-depth rankings sorted by position. I'm partial to the ones in this piece. An argument can be made that a consensus set compiled from multiple sources is even better.
Two heads are better than one and all that.
Then, rather than adhering strictly to one long list of names, they let the flow of the draft determine strategy round-by-round. Don't jam a square peg into a round hole.
Be flexible.
Yet a top-100 list can come in handy by helping to identify players who have fallen further than they should. If you're drafting in the back half of the fifth round and Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore is still on the board, then it's probably time to pounce.
Success on draft day is all about finding value.
Hopefully, this list will help.
Average draft positions courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator. Unless otherwise noted, fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.