Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team Ahead of 2020 Season

Super Bowl Odds: +1200

The Seattle Seahawks defense should make some significant leaps this season after ranking 22nd and 26th in points and yards allowed, respectively, last year.

Jamal Adams will dramatically improve Seattle's defense because he can play so many roles. The All-Pro safety can supplement the pass rush or roam the second level to challenge tight ends and running backs who catch out of the backfield. While deep coverage isn't his forte, he's quick enough to close on passes over the top as well.

Adams has accumulated 25 pass breakups, two interceptions, 28 tackles for loss and 12 sacks across his three-year career. He's more than just a box safety.

Don't overlook the additions at defensive end, either, as Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa should improve that position group. Both logged a career high in sacks last year. Head coach Pete Carroll liked what he saw from rookie fifth-rounder Alton Robinson during a recent practice as well (h/t Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.)

"We saw some really good stuff out of Alton Robinson," Carroll said. "He came out of it pretty good yesterday for his first time out. Shoot, he might have had four to five highlighted rushes during the day. He’s just getting started."

Seattle must focus on keeping quarterback Russell Wilson out of harm's way. The Seahawks offensive line could feature new primary starters from the center position going right.

Although Wilson has the ability to push the ball downfield to Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Greg Olsen, he may have to protect himself and hand the ball off frequently to the running backs. That isn't an exciting offensive game plan, but the Seahawks' rushing attack has been effective, ranking fourth in 2019.

Coming off a career-high 1,070 rushing yards, Carlos Hyde will form a solid tandem with Chris Carson on the ground.

Prediction: 10-6