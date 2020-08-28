Tiger Woods Falls Down Leaderboard After Shooting 75 in BMW Championship Round 2

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Tiger Woods had another difficult day at the 2020 BMW Championship, finishing his second round with a five-over par 75.

Halfway through the tournament, Woods is at eight-over par overall after shooting a 73 in the first round.

The bulk of Woods' struggles Friday occurred on down the stretch on the back nine, but there were plenty of issues early. The first sign of trouble came on No. 5 when his second shot landed in the rough behind the green, but appeared to save it by getting within six feet of the hole on his next shot.

As was the case throughout the day, though, Woods' putting let him down. The 44-year-old took a bogey after two-putting on the green.

After a par on the sixth hole, Woods had significant issues on No. 7. His tee shot landed in a bunker on the left side of the fairway. He did get on the green in four with an opportunity to save bogey, but missed a four-foot putt that forced him to settle for double-bogey.

Poor play on the green has been the story for Woods this tournament. He needed 17 putts just to get through the first nine holes:

The back nine got looked like a potential turning point for Woods. His second shot with a wedge on No. 10 that put him in position for a birdie if he could make the short putt:

But Woods missed from seven feet out and had to settle for par.

Woods' brightest moment came on No. 11. His 344-yard tee shot landed in the middle of the fairway, just 45 yards from the hole. He finally took advantage by making a 14-foot putt two shots later for his first birdie of the round.

Things quickly spiraled out of control for Woods from that point. The five-time BMW Championship winner gave that shot back on No. 12 with his second bogey of the round.

Woods went on a run of three consecutive bogeys from 14 through 16 that pushed him far down the leaderboard.

This is the first time all year Woods has played tournaments in back-to-back weeks. He finished tied for 58th last week at the Northern Trust, but his final score was a respectable six-under par.

The returns so far this weekend haven't been nearly as kind. Woods needs a good showing at the BMW Championship to keep his season going. He entered 57th in the FedEx Cup standings, with only the top 30 advancing to the Tour Championship next weekend.

Even though there's still 36 holes remaining, Woods hasn't shown anything thus far to suggest he's on the verge of turning things around.