WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 28

Adam Pearce was shown getting instructions from Vince McMahon in a backstage segment before Jeff Hardy came out to kick the show off inside the ring.

He spoke about winning the intercontinental title last week before AJ Styles came out to call him a cheater for using his knee brace as a weapon.

The Charismatic said he would offer an open challenge to anyone in the back except Styles. This led to the enraged former champion flipping out but Hardy put him down with a right hand before he could attack.

After a commercial break, Shinsuke Nakamura had accepted Hardy's challenge. The Charismatic Engima and the former tag team champion started with a standard exchange of holds and counters.

Nakamura focused a lot of his offense on Hardy's knee to take advantage of the damage done by Style last week. The champion sent him over the announce table into Styles as the show went to another break.

Hardy hurt his knee while hitting Whisper in the Wind and it allowed Nakamura to recover and hit a sliding German suplex and a diving knee for a near fall. The Enigma rebounded and used a Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb to win and retain his title.

Sami Zayn came out with his own IC title and claimed he was the rightful champion. He nailed Hardy with a Helluva Kick while Styles watched with a smile.

Grade: B-

Analysis

Something about the combination of Hardy and Nakamura just works. They don't exactly have similar styles but there is enough in common for them to always put on good matches.

Styles was more angry than usual on commentary and it was a little distracting at times. Other than that, he did a good job playing the antagonist, especially when he was reading Hardy the riot act.

It was a little odd that Cesaro wasn't there to support his tag team partner but WWE might be quietly breaking them up if there are plans for either of them in the singles division.

This was a good first half hour to SmackDown, especially with the return of Sami Zayn. It will be fun to see the eventual title vs. title match.