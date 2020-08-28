Montrezl Harrell Says He's Been Called N-Word in Messages After Doncic Incident

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. The Clippers won 105-87. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers center Montrezl Harrell says he has received racist messages following an incident with Luka Doncic during Game 3 of his team's Western Conference playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks

Harrell wrote on Twitter that he continues to receive messages calling him a racial slur (warning: contains uncensored racial slur):

In the first quarter of Los Angeles' 130-122 win Aug. 21, Harrell was seen saying "b--ch ass white boy" in reference to Doncic after they bumped during a layup.

The comment generated controversy, with ESPN's Jay Williams saying in a Twitter video "that’s not acceptable, man."

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix he addressed the situation with Harrell. 

"He said 'white boy,' but I don’t think there was anything racial intended," Rivers said. "But we are in a very heightened climate and you have to be careful. Trez was the first one to say that. He said, ‘I didn’t mean that racially.’ And I said it doesn’t matter. It’s what’s perceived … make sure you do the right thing.”

Prior to Game 4, Harrell approached Doncic to apologize for the comment:   

Doncic told reporters after Game 4 that he didn't have any problem with Harrell: “It was OK. No worries. A lot of emotions on the court, especially with the playoffs. Sometimes you say things you don’t want to say. He apologized. I respect that. So no problems.”