Montrezl Harrell Says He's Been Called N-Word in Messages After Doncic Incident

Montrezl Harrell Says He's Been Called N-Word in Messages After Doncic IncidentAugust 28, 2020
Los Angeles Clippers center Montrezl Harrell says he has received racist messages following an incident with Luka Doncic during Game 3 of his team's Western Conference playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.
Harrell wrote on Twitter that he continues to receive messages calling him a racial slur (warning: contains uncensored racial slur):
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
@Kim_Adams1 No he don’t why because it’s the world that we live in today, Me and Luka squash everything everyone was trying say about me being a racist because he an I both know they truth but still I get messages from people telling me they glad my grandmother died and I’m a nigger....etc
In the first quarter of Los Angeles' 130-122 win Aug. 21, Harrell was seen saying "b--ch ass white boy" in reference to Doncic after they bumped during a layup.
The comment generated controversy, with ESPN's Jay Williams saying in a Twitter video "that’s not acceptable, man."
Clippers head coach Doc Rivers told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix he addressed the situation with Harrell.
"He said 'white boy,' but I don’t think there was anything racial intended," Rivers said. "But we are in a very heightened climate and you have to be careful. Trez was the first one to say that. He said, ‘I didn’t mean that racially.’ And I said it doesn’t matter. It’s what’s perceived … make sure you do the right thing.”
Prior to Game 4, Harrell approached Doncic to apologize for the comment:
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
If gone get the story get it right all I ask, no one spoke wit me to do anything I approach him and cleared the air from all the outside nonsense that was being said. Nothing but respect for Luka he understood the heat of the battle and he said it didn’t bother him only RESPECT https://t.co/MOKlkT3CAH
Doncic told reporters after Game 4 that he didn't have any problem with Harrell: “It was OK. No worries. A lot of emotions on the court, especially with the playoffs. Sometimes you say things you don’t want to say. He apologized. I respect that. So no problems.”