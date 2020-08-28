Montrezl Harrell Says He's Been Called N-Word in Messages After Doncic Incident

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers center Montrezl Harrell says he has received racist messages following an incident with Luka Doncic during Game 3 of his team's Western Conference playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Harrell wrote on Twitter that he continues to receive messages calling him a racial slur (warning: contains uncensored racial slur):

In the first quarter of Los Angeles' 130-122 win Aug. 21, Harrell was seen saying "b--ch ass white boy" in reference to Doncic after they bumped during a layup.

The comment generated controversy, with ESPN's Jay Williams saying in a Twitter video "that’s not acceptable, man."

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers told Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix he addressed the situation with Harrell.

"He said 'white boy,' but I don’t think there was anything racial intended," Rivers said. "But we are in a very heightened climate and you have to be careful. Trez was the first one to say that. He said, ‘I didn’t mean that racially.’ And I said it doesn’t matter. It’s what’s perceived … make sure you do the right thing.”

Prior to Game 4, Harrell approached Doncic to apologize for the comment:

Doncic told reporters after Game 4 that he didn't have any problem with Harrell: “It was OK. No worries. A lot of emotions on the court, especially with the playoffs. Sometimes you say things you don’t want to say. He apologized. I respect that. So no problems.”