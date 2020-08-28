Buccaneers Rumors: Lavonte David Contract Extension Discussed Ahead of Season

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

A new contract may be on the horizon for linebacker Lavonte David in Tampa Bay.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have engaged in "recent negotiations" with David's camp in an effort to extend the longtime defender. Entering his age 30-season, David has spent his entire pro career with a Tampa Bay club that drafted him No. 58 overall in 2012.

David was a first-team All-Pro in 2013 and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2015. The Nebraska alum played all 16 games last season and recorded 123 combined tackles, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles, one sack and one interception.

