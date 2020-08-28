Lionel Messi's Father Reportedly Contacted By PSG Over Club's Interest in Star

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo reportedly reached out to Jorge Messi, the father of Barcelona's Lionel Messi, to discuss a potential blockbuster transfer for the superstar forward.

Speculation about Messi's future has run rampant since ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens reported Tuesday he informed the Spanish club of his intent to leave during the offseason.

