Kentucky Derby 2020: Complete Odds and Early Favorites to Consider

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tiz the Law comes into the 2020 Kentucky Derby off the longest layoff between Triple Crown races in history.

The gap between the Belmont Stakes and the September 5 race at Churchill Downs was so large that Tiz the Law ran a non-Triple Crown event to stay fresh.

Tiz the Law is listed as a strong favorite to capture the second leg of the three-race circuit, but he is expected to face a stiffer challenge than he did at Belmont Park.

Art Collector headlines the field of contenders looking to end Tiz the Law's Triple Crown bid before it reaches the Preakness Stakes.

Kentucky Derby Odds

Tiz the Law (6-5)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Art Collector (7-1)

Honor A.P. (8-1)

Authentic (10-1)

Max Player (17-1)

Thousand Words (17-1)

Ny Traffic (17-1)

Caracaro (21-1)

Dr Post (21-1)

King Guillermo (23-1)

Shirls Speight (46-1)

Sole Volante (53-1)

Attachment Rate (53-1)

Enforceable (53-1)

Finnick the Fierce (53-1)

Storm the Court (53-1)

Winning Impression (63-1)

Necker Island (80-1)

Major Fed (80-1)

Odds via Vegas Insider.

Early Favorites to Consider

Tiz the Law

Tiz the Law should be considered as the overwhelming favorite at Churchill Downs for most of the pre-race buildup.

The Belmont winner has been dominant in a majority of his victories as a three-year old, and until someone in the field competes with him for the duration of a race, he is projected to move on to the Preakness with a Triple Crown opportunity.

The horse trained by Barclay Tagg blew through the field at the Belmont, which was shortened in length and acted as the first leg of the Triple Crown for the first time in history.

Due to the rearranged schedule, Tiz the Law would have had close to three months off between the Belmont and the Kentucky Derby if he did not run at the Travers Stakes.

At the Travers, Tiz the Law dominated the 1 1/4-mile competition to produce his fourth win in a row.

Before he conquered the Belmont, he crossed the line first at the Holy Bull Stakes and Florida Derby.

In total, Tiz the Law has five victories in six races, and a majority of those triumphs have come in commanding fashion.

If he keeps the same form at Churchill Downs, he could have a very good to secure the Triple Crown at the Preakness Stakes.

Art Collector

Art Collector is one of the many horses in the field set to race in his first Triple Crown competition.

The Kentucky-based horse has five straight victories on his resume, but the last two are the ones that matter for his Derby contention.

Art Collector snagged back-to-back wins at the Blue Grass Stakes and Ellis Park Derby. The two races were both 1 1/8 miles and happened a month apart.

The pair of wins at high-graded races proved that Art Collector can put himself at the front of any field, including one with a Triple Crown threat at the top.

At the moment, Art Collector holds the lowest odds outside of Tiz the Law, and if he generates momentum over the next week, his price may drop a bit.

Parts of his performance could depend on the raceday conditions and his post position, but even if he receives a less-than-ideal starting spot, Art Collector could overcome that and use his current form to test Tiz the Law.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from KentuckyDerby.com.