    David Montgomery Ruled Out for Bears vs. Vikings with Concussion

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 14, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) in action against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a concussion.

    Montgomery suffered what seemed to be a damaging injury during training camp, but it turned out to be only a groin strain. The injury came with a timeline of two to four weeks, but he returned in time to play Week 1.

    He has made it count on the field with 472 yards and one touchdown in nine games this season, adding 212 yards and a score while catching passes as well.

    The 23-year-old is an impact player when he is on the field, totaling 1,074 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2019. Though he was inconsistent, he ranked eighth in the NFL in missed tackles forced with 47, per Pro Football Focus.

    Chicago needs its starter healthy with limited experience elsewhere on the depth chart.

    Tarik Cohen is out for the year with a knee injury, leaving Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce as the only running backs remaining on the roster, neither of whom have seen much playing time in their NFL careers. Cordarrelle Patterson has been used as a running back this season and could get more chances in the role going forward if Montgomery misses more time.

    Each of these players will have to step up to help the Bears move the football offensively.

