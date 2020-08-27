Ex-NFL WR Brandon Marshall Posts Video of Police Being Called on Him at His Home

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall posted a video on social media of an incident in which someone called the police on him as he attempted to move into his new home.

The details of what led up to the incident are unclear. In the video, Marshall said the white man shown standing in a doorway who appears to be a security guard called the police because Marshall wasn't on a list to enter the premises:

Another person was shown on the phone as Marshall expressed his frustrations. The police officer who arrived on the scene stood there peacefully throughout the video.

"It's Real!!! I was so disappointed in myself for getting so emotional with my kids in the car BUT then I realized that being numb isn't an option anymore," Marshall wrote in the Instagram caption of the video.

It's unknown what happened after the video stopped.

Marshall posted an additional Instagram video calling on people to vote to help enact social change:



"I've been watching and processing the same injustice and unrest as you all the last few months. We have experienced this pain our entire life. The awareness and conversations being started by protests are great, but it can't end there. I'm tired of talking that leads to nowhere. I'm calling on powerful networks to take a chance and showcase the most important message in our country right now. The path toward real change flows through the ballot box. The power belongs in the people's hands. I'm not telling you to vote or who to vote for. I'm reminding you that you CAN vote. It is your RIGHT to have your voice heard."

Marshall, 36, made six Pro Bowls during his NFL career and last played for the New Orleans Saints in 2018.