Bucks, Lakers Among Teams to Call for Justice for Jacob Blake

A historic protest across multiple North American sports has seen both leagues and teams call for justice following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 23.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic opted against playing Wednesday's scheduled Game 5 of the first round in the NBA's Eastern Conference playoffs with the Bucks refusing to leave their locker room in protest. The action prompted work stoppages and strikes across the sports landscape with teams demanding justice for Blake and an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes told reporters Monday that Blake, who is Black, was shot multiple times in the back by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey. Blake was allegedly trying to de-escalate a domestic dispute when police arrived on the scene. Sheskey opened fire on Blake as he walked towards his own car where three of his children were waiting.

The 29-year-old is expected to survive but is currently paralyzed from the waist down. It's not known if the condition is permanent.

The incident has led to consecutive days of protest in Kenosha with professional sports teams and athletes now stepping in to advocate on Blake's behalf.

