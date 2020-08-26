NFL Investigating Washington over Allegations of Toxic, Sexist Work Environment

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Wednesday condemning the alleged "disturbing and abhorrent behavior" within the Washington Football Team organization:

The league will conduct an independent investigation led by "highly experienced counsel."

A report from Will Hobson, Beth Reinhard, Liz Clarke and Dalton Bennett of the Washington Post detailed a toxic work environment within the organization led by owner Dan Snyder.

"Snyder has presided over an organization in which women say they have been marginalized, discriminated against and exploited," the report read. "The employees also described an atmosphere in which bullying and demeaning behavior by management created a climate of fear that allowed abusive behavior to continue unchecked."

More than 100 current and former employees were interviewed for the Post's investigation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

