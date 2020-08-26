Rams' Jalen Ramsey Donates $1M to Purpose Preparatory Academy in Nashville

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey has made a significant contribution to a local school in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Wednesday, Ramsey, who was born in Smyrna, Tennessee, pledged $1 million to Purpose Preparatory Academy, helping it purchase additional resources and expand programming. The school opened in 2013 and serves kindergarten through fourth grade with an emphasis on behavioral and academic success, as well as an intensive focus on literacy.

"I chose to support Purpose Prep because it is important for every child to have the opportunity to receive a great education, and the Purpose Prep programs are designed for underprivileged children in my hometown to have access to those services," Ramsey said in a statement. "I believe in its mission and want to help level the playing field."

Ramsey, 25, is entering his first full season with the Rams after the team acquired him from the Jacksonville Jaguars early in the 2019 campaign. It's an important year for the cornerback, too, considering he's slated to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

He hasn't yet received his next contract, but the Florida State alum has already taken the time to pay forward what he could.