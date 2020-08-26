Kentucky HC John Calipari Says White Privilege Has Helped His Life, Career

James Crisp/Associated Press

Kentucky coach John Calipari acknowledged being white has helped him throughout his coaching career, despite not growing up with wealth.

"I'm white-privileged, even though I grew up the way I grew up," Calipari told reporters Wednesday. "I was still white, which means I had an advantage. ... I had one pair of tennis shoes. But that didn't matter."

Calipari was born and raised in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, a small city just outside of Pittsburgh, to a working-class family. He went on to play college basketball at UNC-Wilmington and Clarion University before beginning his coaching career in 1982.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.