NHL Fix It Series: 4 Ways to Fix the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Offseason

Molly Riley/Associated Press

It should be Mardi Gras, Toronto style.

The NHL playoffs are in town at Scotiabank Arena and the Eastern Conference field will soon be whittled from four teams to two, with just one more best-of-seven series to clear before a chance to play for the Stanley Cup.

Instead, it's full-on torture for Maple Leafs fans.

Though the pandemic has turned downtown into a 24/7 hockey district, the host team hasn't been a part of the revelry since an inglorious qualifying-round elimination by the Columbus Blue Jackets 22 days ago.

Which means the drought since the last banner in the hockey-mad city has now reached 53 years.

The New York Jets have won since then. The Chicago Cubs have won since then. Heck, both the Toronto Blue Jays and Raptors—neither of whom even existed in 1967—have won since then.

So it's no surprise that yet another offseason without a parade is warranting yet another episode of angst among Maple Leafs fans. But instead of simply joining the latest "fire the coach, fire the GM, trade the players" chorus, we on the B/R ice hockey team have taken another tack.

We come not to bury the Leafs, but to praise them. Or, well, to at least make a few suggestions on how they might turn things around in time to make the 2020-21 playoffs a little more relevant.

Read on to check out our ideas and see how closely they jibe with your own. And even if things don't work out, don't panic. Only eight months or so until the Argonauts open training camp.