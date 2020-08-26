Nets' Kevin Durant Says Luka Doncic Is 'Built to Be a Star, For Sure'

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Luka Doncic has continued to impress during his NBA postseason debut, and he has gotten the attention of Kevin Durant.

"I think he's built to be a star, for sure," Durant said of the Dallas Mavericks guard on The Boardroom: Out of Office. "I think he understands who he is, how he wants to play, and what the future holds for him."

Doncic followed up his Rookie of the Year campaign with an even better season in 2019-20, averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. He has especially stood out in the playoffs, including his Game 4 effort against the Los Angeles Clippers when he totaled 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists as well as the buzzer-beating three in overtime:

Durant praised the 21-year-old's composure in that moment.

"As a talent in the NBA, he transcends a lot of things. Because at that age, to be that smart and to be that poised, it's just rare."

Durant had a similar start to his career, immediately becoming a go-to option as a rookie with the Seattle SuperSonics and winning Rookie of the Year. He didn't reach the playoffs until his third season, the same year in which he won his first of four scoring titles. He has since developed into one of the biggest stars in the sport, winning one MVP and two Finals MVPs.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 10-time All-Star believes Doncic can follow a similar path, not just because of his talent on the court but also his mentality.

After holding his own against Kawhi Leonard throughout this first-round series, Doncic is proving he has a bright future ahead of him.