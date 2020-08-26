Report: Pacers Were Frustrated Nate McMillan Didn't Scheme a Modern Offense

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers fired Nate McMillan on Wednesday after they were swept out of the first round of the playoffs, but it was the coach's approach to the offense that caused the team to move in another direction.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, McMillan was "known to be resistant to some of the offensive philosophies that have become a major part of today's game," reportedly creating "frustration" within the front office.

The reliance on mid-range jumpers made the coach an "inopportune fit" offensively for the Pacers.

The Pacers finished last in the NBA in three-point attempts while ranking third in attempts per game from 15-19 feet and fourth in shots from 10-14 feet, per NBA.com.

It led to an offense that ranked just 19th in the league in efficiency.

Losing All-Star Domantas Sabonis for the playoffs certainly hurt Indiana, but it struggled in the four-game series against the Miami Heat, scoring just 87 points in the final game Monday.

It was the fifth straight first-round exit for the Pacers, including the fourth under McMillan. Three of his four teams were swept in Round 1.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Amick relayed that ESPN reported the Pacers will look to land Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, who has nearly an opposite style to McMillan's with a spread approach offensively. The Rockets led the NBA this season in both three pointers attempted and made, something they have done in each of the last four seasons.

It could lead to a much different looking attack in 2020-21.