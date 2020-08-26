Le'Veon Bell Tweets Frustration with Limited Snaps During Jets Practice

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell disputed a report that he's dealing with a minor hamstring injury and lamented his lack of work in Friday's practice.

"Ain't nothin' wrong with my hamstrings," Bell wrote on Twitter in response to a message stating his snaps were limited because of hamstring tightness.

He then expanded on his thoughts:

Bell is coming off a disappointing first season with the Jets. He recorded 789 yards on 245 attempts (a paltry 3.2 YPC) and scored just four total touchdowns in 15 appearances.

The drop off in production came after he sat out the entire 2018 season amid a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He joined New York on a four-year, $52.5 million deal in last year's free agency.

In July, Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters he expected a bounce-back year from the star rusher.

"We spent a lot of time this offseason studying and making sure we find ways to get him the ball whether it be in the passing game or the run game," he said. "It's one of those training camps where when you got a guy like that, has done what he's done, and he's looking to prove to people he's at the top of his game, I'm excited to see that."

Yet the Jets still signed veteran Frank Gore and selected La'Mical Perine in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft to provide backfield depth after Bell's struggles last year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

So it remains unclear how many touches the three-time Pro Bowl selection will get on a weekly basis once the regular season gets underway, but the fact he's already speaking out about a lack of work during a training camp practice doesn't provide a promising sign.

New York is set to kick off the campaign Sept. 13 with a road game against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.