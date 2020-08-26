Logan Couture: I Was 'Sucker-Punched' for Talking About Voting for Donald Trump

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture said he was "sucker-punched" in Toronto on Tuesday night after discussing the Republican Party and President Donald Trump.

Couture went on to say he can't even vote for Trump in the upcoming U.S. presidential elections because he's a Canadian citizen and that he was only discussing his vote in a hypothetical sense.

Couture and his teammates are in the middle of their offseason after the Sharks failed to qualify for the NHL's modified playoff tournament. San Jose's 63 points were the fewest in the Western Conference.

Trump recently expressed his support for the NHL as it opened the postseason. He contrasted the league with the NBA, which has made social justice a focal point of its restart.

The president criticized NBA players for kneeling during the national anthem as a form of protest against systemic racism and police brutality in the United States. However, a handful of NHL players have since adopted the protest as well.

Couture didn't provide additional specifics about the alleged assault, nor did he indicate whether the incident might have been captured on video.