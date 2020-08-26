Mackensie Alexander Arrested for Battery After Leaving Bengals Training Camp

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was arrested Tuesday for battery after allegedly confronting the man who left his father, Jean Odney Alexandre, behind on a berry-picking trip. His father remains missing after his disappearance Monday.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the update Wednesday and noted Alexander remains in custody in Collier County, Florida.

Alexander left Bengals' training camp to travel to Florida.

His father and another man traveled to Okeechobee County to pick palmetto berries on the prairie, but Alexandre didn't make the return trip, per Pelissero.

Authorities in both Collier County and Okeechobee County along with the Florida Wildlife Commission have been searching for the NFL player's father since Monday night.

No further details were made available.

Alexander was born in Naples, Florida. He attended Immokalee High School in the state before going to Clemson in South Carolina to play college football.

He was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He spent his first four pro seasons with the organization before leaving in free agency to join the Bengals in March.

Alexander was competing for Cincinnati's No. 2 corner job opposite William Jackson III when he left camp. Torry McTyer and Greg Mabin lead the group that will fill the void until his return.