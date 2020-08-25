Rick Carlisle Ejected from Mavericks vs. Clippers Game 5 for Arguing with Refs

Rick Carlisle Ejected from Mavericks vs. Clippers Game 5 for Arguing with RefsAugust 26, 2020
Ashley Landis/Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle left Tuesday's Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers a bit earlier than expected and not on his own terms, either.
Carlisle was ejected for arguing with officials with 6:42 left in the third quarter and the Mavs trailing 93-68.
