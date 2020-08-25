Rick Carlisle Ejected from Mavericks vs. Clippers Game 5 for Arguing with Refs

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIAugust 26, 2020

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle left Tuesday's Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers a bit earlier than expected and not on his own terms, either. 

Carlisle was ejected for arguing with officials with 6:42 left in the third quarter and the Mavs trailing 93-68. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 