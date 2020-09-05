Kentucky Derby Entries 2020: Race-Day Predictions for Horses, Jockeys in Lineup

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

In a matter of hours, the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown will be done.

The Kentucky Derby traditionally serves as the curtain-raiser for the annual summer trilogy, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced Churchill Downs officials to delay the race until Saturday. It was the first time the Run for the Roses was postponed since 1945.

Here's the full lineup for the 2020 installment:

2020 Kentucky Derby Lineup

1. Finnick the Fierce (scratched)

2. Max Player

3. Enforceable

4. Storm the Court

5. Major Fed

6. King Guillermo (scratched)

7. Money Moves

8. South Bend

9. Mr. Big News

10. Thousand Words

11. Necker Island

12. Sole Volante

13. Attachment Rate

14. Winning Impression

15. Ny Traffic

16. Honor A. P.

17. Tiz the Law

18. Authentic

2020 Kentucky Derby Predictions

Win: Tiz the Law

Place: Thousand Words

Show: Ny Traffic

The big question is whether anybody can keep pace with Tiz the Law.

The three-year-old was the favorite heading into the Belmont Stakes, having won the Holy Bull and Florida Derby earlier in the year. He lived up to the hype at Belmont Park, pulling away from the field down the final stretch and coasting to victory.

Tiz the Law picked up another win in the Travers Stakes last month for good measure.

He breezed at the Saratoga Race Course Aug. 23, his first serious workout since the Belmont seven weeks earlier.

"It went fast enough, but not too fast," trainer Barclay Tagg said of the colt, per BloodHorse. "It was a little quicker than usual, but it wasn't too quick for him. He's a pretty fast horse. I told [rider Heather Smullen] I wanted a good work in him. I didn't want to set any records out there. I wanted her to keep a good snug hold on him. I wanted a good work."

Art Collector figured to be one of Tiz the Law's stiffest rivals. He placed seventh in the Bourbon Stakes last October and finished seventh in an allowance at Churchill Downs one month later. He proceeded to reel off three allowance wins before taking the Blue Grass Stakes in July.

However, a minor foot problem forced him to withdraw from the Kentucky Derby.

Honor A. P. made a statement in June's Santa Anita Derby, surging ahead of Authentic, another strong colt in the Derby lineup.

Authentic has a strong resume but is fighting against history.

He won the Sham and San Felipe Stakes and then rebounded from his runner-up finish at Santa Anita Park with a victory in the Haskell Stakes.

Authentic has the skills to come out on top Saturday, but only two horses over the last 40 years have prevailed in the Kentucky Derby after starting from the No. 18 gate.

Things are similarly bleak for Tiz the Law on that front, with no horses running to the winner's circle after drawing the No. 17 post.

That could set the stage for a big upset at Churchill Downs.