Fantasy Alert: Todd Gurley Expected to Get 15-25 Touches Per Game for Falcons

Todd Gurley should have a significant role in the Atlanta Falcons offense after signing with the team this offseason.

"I think a minimum of 15 touches and a high of [25]," offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said, per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.

Gurley's workload has been a question mark after knee problems led to a sharp decline in production with the Los Angeles Rams. After topping 300 touches in three straight years, the running back was limited to 254 touches in 15 games, averaging 16.9 per appearance.

Gurley is looking at a similar workload in 2020, with a lot more upside, depending on game situation. Of course, there will be others in the mix.

"You've got to realize we've got a lot of guys that need touches," Koetter added. "You're going to have 64 plays in a game on average on offense. Depending on where you're at in the season and wear and tear, I think the low is 15 and maybe the high end 25."

Running backs Brian Hill, Ito Smith and Qadree Ollison should also get playing time.