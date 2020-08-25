Fred VanVleet, Marcus Smart Discuss Possibility of Players Boycotting NBA Games

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics are scheduled to play in the Eastern Conference semifinals starting Thursday, but members of both teams have discussed boycotting games in protest of Jacob Blake being shot multiple times by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Raptors guard Norm Powell told reporters a boycott is "being talked about" because "taking a knee is not getting it done.”

Speaking to Michael Grange of Rogers SportsNet, Fred VanVleet said, “At some point, we have to put something on the line.”

Celtics guard Marcus Smart echoed those sentiments when he talked to the media: "It's something in the back of our mind. There's more important things than basketball right now."

Per Clare Proctor of the Chicago Sun-Times, Blake's father said his son is currently paralyzed from the waist down, and doctors aren't sure if he will recover.

Protests have been ongoing in Kenosha since the shooting occurred Sunday. Two officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The shooting has sparked reaction from across the sports world, including the NBA. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul addressed the shooting immediately after his team's 117-114 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday:

"I just want to send my prayers out to Jacob Blake and their family. The things we decided to come down here to play for, and we said we're going to speak on the social injustice and the things that continue to happen to our people. It's not right. It's not right. So the win is good, but voting is real. I'm going to challenge all my NBA guys, other sports guys: Let's try to get our entire teams registered to vote. There's a lot of stuff going on in the country. You know, sports — it's cool, it's good and well, that's how we take care of our families. But those are the real issues that we've got to start addressing."

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill told reporters the NBA shouldn't have restarted the season: “We can’t do anything [from Orlando]. First of all, we shouldn’t have even came to this damn place, to be honest. I think coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are.”

Before the NBA resumed the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Kyrie Irving "made an impassioned plea for players to make a stand and sit out" during a June conference call in part to make sure the ongoing player activism in the wake of police killing George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others, remained in focus.

The league has taken on an increased role in promoting social activism and racial justice. The NBA and NBPA established a $300 million fund to create economic empowerment in Black communities over the next 10 years.

When the season resumed on the NBA campus July 30, most players and coaches for each of the 22 teams took a knee during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality.