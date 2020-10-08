Ravens' Lamar Jackson Misses 2nd Straight Practice with Knee Injury, Illness

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson missed his second day of practice Thursday with what the team is labeling a knee injury and illness.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, however, reported that "both issues are considered minor" ahead of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in August that the 23-year-old had missed practice because of a minor groin injury. The reigning MVP subsequently returned a few days later.

In his first full season as Baltimore's starting quarterback, Jackson was a revelation. He threw for 3,127 yards and an NFL-best 36 touchdowns while running for 1,206 yards and seven scores.

The Ravens also finished first in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

Losing Jackson would be a devastating blow because he's so instrumental to not only the passing game but also the rushing attack. Until opposing teams catch up, the read-option gives Baltimore so many ways to carve up a defense.

Robert Griffin III would presumably fill in for Jackson under center were he unable to play. Nobody would expect the 30-year-old to fully replicate what the Louisville product can do given how injuries have derailed Griffin's career and prevented him from reprising the kind of work he did as a rookie in 2012.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Given that Jackson apparently is in line to start Sunday, it's too early for Ravens fans to begin panicking.